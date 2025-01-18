Rs 100 cr govt hospital to come up in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Friday, January 17 announced that a government hospital worth Rs 100 crore will be constructed in Mahabubnagar district.

The minister further said that an MRI machine will be installed at a cost of about Rs 10 crore and services will be started from Ugadi. Super speciality medical services like cardiology, neurosurgery, urology and nephrology will soon be made available in Mahabubnagar.

Narasimha also reviewed the performance of various government hospitals. MLAs Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Vakiti Srihari, Madhusudhan Reddy, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Anirudh Reddy, Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, Shadnagar MLA Shankar explained to the Telangana health minister that the lack of super speciality medical services in the joint district, patients have to travel to Hyderabad for treatment. They requested that super speciality medical services like cardiology, neurosurgery, urology, and nephrology be made available at the Mahabubnagar General Hospital.

In his response, the Telangana health minister assured that super speciality departments would be set up as soon as possible. The minister instructed the officials to prepare proposals for the development of five medical colleges, general hospitals, and district and area hospitals in the joint district.

It was initially estimated that about one hundred crores would be spent on this. The minister suggested that separate proposals be prepared with complete details regarding civil works, equipment, and other services.

In a review meeting held in Hyderabad Narasimha stressed the establishment of new sub-centres, primary health centres, and basti dawakhanas in the joint district. The minister said that the government is ready to sanction as many new hospitals as necessary.

Narasimha instructed the officials to prepare scientific proposals for the establishment of new sub-centres, PHCs, and other hospitals, considering the geographical conditions of the district, distance between hospitals, population, and other factors. He then announced that dialysis centres would be set up according to the patient load.

A three-member committee has been formed for each district for medicine supply and monitoring. He said that this committee is responsible for ensuring that medicine is available in hospitals. Officials were warned of strict action in case there is a lack of medicines at government hospitals in Telangana.

Superintendents of hospitals were asked to ensure the punctuality of medical staff. The Telangana health department has set up a committee to oversee surprise inspections across government hospitals in the state.

“These committees can come for inspections at any time, and if they are not on duty at that time, immediate action will be taken,” Narasimha concluded.