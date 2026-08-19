Rs 1000 crore fee: Highest-paid actor in the world in 2026

Mumbai: The film industry has always been a world where bigger budgets, bigger stars and even bigger paychecks grab attention. But every once in a while, a superstar’s remuneration reaches a number that sounds almost unbelievable. And in 2026, that record belongs to Tom Holland.

The actor, best known globally as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, has emerged as the world’s highest-paid actor so far this year, with his earnings from two major Hollywood projects reportedly taking his total 2026 remuneration to around 110 million USD (approximately Rs 1,052 crore).

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man salary

Tom Holland’s return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is reportedly proving to be extremely lucrative. The actor is said to have received an upfront fee of 20 million USD, which is reportedly double what he earned for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, his deal could become even more valuable. With backend bonuses linked to the film’s box-office performance, the actor’s total earnings from Brand New Day could reportedly cross the 100 million USD mark if the movie performs strongly.

His journey from his first MCU appearance to this staggering payday is equally remarkable. Holland was reportedly paid around 250,000 USD for his Spider-Man debut in Captain America: Civil War in 2016.

Another 10 million USD from The Odyssey

His 2026 earnings do not come only from Marvel. Tom Holland also appeared in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic The Odyssey, where he plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus and Penelope. Holland reportedly earned 10 million USD for the film.

Combining his reported 20 million USD upfront payment for Spider-Man: Brand New Day with his 10 million USD The Odyssey salary and potential backend earnings from the Marvel film, Holland’s total 2026 payday is estimated at around 110 million USD.

What about Robert Downey Jr.?

Interestingly, Robert Downey Jr. is also commanding an enormous paycheck with his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor has reportedly been paid 100 million USD upfront for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars combined, approximately 50 million USD per film. His final earnings could reportedly be even higher if backend bonuses are included.

However, based on reported earnings so far in 2026, Tom Holland currently holds the title of the world’s highest-paid actor of the year.