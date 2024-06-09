Rs 1000cr? OTT rights prices of 5 upcoming Telugu movies

Hyderabad: Tollywood has grown into a major player in the film industry, producing huge projects that appeal to audiences across India, beyond language barriers. The Telugu film industry, which always pushes the boundaries of innovation and storytelling, has become a national sensation, not just a regional one.

The digital era is growing too quickly, with Tollywood movies selling their online streaming rights for much higher prices than Bollywood. This major shift shows not only the industry’s growing power but also how its stories appeal to everyone.

The Upcoming Titans of Tollywood

Let’s delve into the digital dominion where Tollywood’s biggies are setting new records:

1. Kalki2898AD

Kalki 2898 AD (X)

The OTT rights of the movie have been sold for Rs 375 crore, breaking all-time records! Speculations are rife that the pan-Indian project’s digital rights for all southern languages (Telugu, Tamil, etc.) were secured by Amazon Prime Video for a staggering Rs. 200 crore.

2. Pushpa 2: TheRule

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Image: X)

The sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa has set an all-time record with Netflix acquiring its rights over for a whopping Rs. 250 crores.

3. Devara

Jr.NTR’s Devara. (Source: Instagram)

This magnum opus has Netflix’s seal of approval for all language rights, acquired for a monumental over Rs. 155 crores.

4. Game Changer

Ram Charan’s Game Changer

A cinematic marvel exclusive to South Prime Video has clinched a deal worth Rs. 105 crores. The anticipation for its North rights, in negotiation with ZEE, is high.

5. OG

Pawan Kalyan (Source: X)

OG’s all-language rights have been secured by Netflix for an impressive over Rs. 90 crores, a testament to the industry’s digital dynamism.

Tollywood’s rise is the start of a new chapter in Indian cinema. With its upcoming movies, the industry is set to change the way we experience entertainment, reaching beyond the usual platforms and borders. The world is paying attention, and Tollywood is ready to take center stage.