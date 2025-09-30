Hyderabad: Rapper Badshah has added another gem to his garage by buying the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, becoming the first India-born musician to own this luxury SUV. With this, he joins a select club of Indian celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani, Allu Arjun, Bhushan Kumar, and Ajay Devgn.

From Zen to Rolls-Royce

Sharing his new purchase on Instagram, Badshah posted a reel captioned, “Zen wale ladke”, a nod to his very first car, the Maruti Zen. In the video, he is seen peeling the protective film from his customized nameplate on the Cullinan. The moment captured how far he has come in his journey, from a modest hatchback to one of the most exclusive SUVs in the world.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II comes with an on-road price of about Rs. 12.45 crore in Mumbai.

Badshah’s Car Collection 2025

This is his second Rolls-Royce, as he earlier owned a Wraith. His impressive collection also includes –

Lamborghini Urus

Porsche Cayman

Audi Q8

BMW 640d

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

GLS 350d

Badshah’s recent accident news

Badshah recently made headlines not for his music but for an eye injury that required surgery. The incident happened during the last leg of his North America Unfinished Tour, when something entered his eye mid-performance. Despite pushing through the show, doctors in India later diagnosed him with a corneal abrasion and performed a minor procedure, advising him to keep his eye patched for five days.

Badshah shared selfies of his swollen and bandaged eye on Instagram, humorously linking it to his cameo in Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood, which reassured fans who nonetheless flooded his comments with wishes for a speedy recovery.