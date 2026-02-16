Mumbai: Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan’s journey reads like a modern-day fairytale written in sweat, struggle, and unshakable belief. From a modest Delhi home and the heartbreak of losing his parents at a young age, to standing today as India’s richest actor with an estimated net worth of Rs 12,000 crore, his rise is nothing short of extraordinary.

There were no film families, no shortcuts, only a young boy with dreams bigger than his circumstances and the courage to leave everything familiar behind. Each rejection, each failure, and each lonely night in Mumbai became a brick in the road that led him to the throne he occupies today.

What Manoj Bajpayee revealed

His close friend and fellow Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has often spoken with deep respect about SRK’s early struggles, recalling how SRK’s rise was anything but easy and how his confidence was built from hardship, not privilege.

In a recent interview with Faridoon Sheheryar, Manoj said, “I have known Shah Rukh since my Delhi days. I have huge appreciation for his achievements. I take great pride whenever I see his house and his family. I know how he lost everything and how he gained everything.”

SRK’s net worth 2026

As per the Hurun Rich List that was released on October 2025, Shah Rukh Khan officially entered the billionaire club for the first time, marking a historic moment not only for him but also for Indian cinema. The superstar’s estimated net worth now stands at around Rs 12,490 crore (approximately USD 1.4 billion), making him the wealthiest actor in India.

Shah Rukh Khan

His fortune is driven by his successful film career, his production house Red Chillies Entertainment, and his stake in the Knight Riders IPL franchise.

This is not merely a story of money or fame; it is a story of survival, reinvention, and relentless hope. The boy who once struggled for work now commands global brands, production empires, and the love of millions across continents.

SRK’s upcoming movie

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the action thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, also starring Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.