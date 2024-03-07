Rs 150 crore fees: Meet India’s highest-paid villain!

Mumbai: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been generating a lot of excitement as one of the most anticipated movie adaptations of the Indian epic. Fans are eagerly waiting for official confirmations and updates, especially since it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and the sensational Yash

Yash: From KGF’s Rocky Bhai to Demon King Ravana

Yash, who is also known as the Rocking Star, became incredibly popular after his films KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2 did well. In most of his movies, he plays the lead role – but in KGF, Yash was cast as Rocky Bhai: someone so strong that fans all over India loved this character irrespective of their language preference!

Still from KGF 2

Now, in a twist that will surprise many, Yash has been cast as the legendary character ‘Demon King Ravana’ in the upcoming film “Ramayana”. This will be his first appearance in a Bollywood movie and fans can’t wait to see how he brings this iconic villain to life!

The Price Tag: Yash’s Whopping Fees

Yash is not just any villain; he is the most expensive villain in Indian cinema history. The Kannada superstar will be paid an astounding Ra. 150 crore for playing Ravana in Ramayana.

According to recent reports, Yash has surpassed Sanjay Dutt, Kamal Hassan, Vijay Sethupathi, Emraan Hashmi, and Saif Ali Khan in terms of earnings from a single film.

Apparently, Kamal Hassan is being paid Rs 25 crore for playing the antagonist in Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi is said to have charged Rs 21 crore for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Meanwhile, Saif got Rs 10 crore for Adipurush; Emraan Hashmi took home Rs 10 crore for Tiger 3 and Sanjay Dutt received approximately Rs. 8-9 crore for KGF: Chapter 2.

Earlier, reports surfaced that Nitesh Tiwari and his team are going to start shooting this month (March). They will soon begin filming the first movie in a trilogy planned for the series. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are all starred in it. Sunny Deol will be seen as Lord Hanuman.