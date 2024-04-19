Rs 165cr for latest movie! Meet highest paid Bollywood actor

Mumbai: In the world of Bollywood, where high-budget productions and extravagant scenes are dominating these days, the demand for remuneration among actors has also soared to new heights. And leading this charge is none other than Akshay Kumar, who has once again claimed the title of ‘Bollywood’s highest paid actor’ with his staggering fees for his latest movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Akshay Kumar, Highest Paid Bollywood Actor

Known as the ‘Khiladi of Bollywood,’ Akshay Kumar has carved a niche for himself as one of the most successful, hardworking, and sincere stars in the industry. Well, there’s no stopping for Akki from demanding huge money for movies despite facing setbacks with consecutive flops since 2020.

According to a latest report by Film Companion, Akshay Kumar charged a whopping Rs 165 crore for his role in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, surpassing his usual fees range of Rs 100 crore to Rs 135 crore. This hike in remuneration marks a significant milestone in his career.

Following closely behind Akki on the list of highest paid actors are Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

More About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, made its theatrical debut on Eid (April 11) and has only entered the Rs 50 crore club so far.

Speaking about upcoming projects, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his much-anticipated Tollywood debut in the Vishnu Manchu-starrer ‘Kannappa.’