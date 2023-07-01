Rs 1cr gold cradle gifted to Ram Charan, Upasana’s Baby by Ambanis?

Hyderabad: The news of Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter’s birth spread like wildfire, capturing the hearts of fans, family, and friends alike. The couple, who welcomed their first child on June 20, have finally revealed their daughter’s name — Klin Kaara Konidela.

Several photos and videos from the baby Klin’s naming ceremony in Hyderabad have been doing rounds on internet leaving fans gushing.

Amid these joyous celebrations, recent reports suggesting that the Ambani family gifted a lavish gold cradle worth a staggering Rs. 1 crore have taken the industry by surprise, prompting curiosity among fans to uncover the truth behind these claims.

The Real Story Behind the Ambani Gift Rumours

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the rumour that Mukesh Ambani and his family had given the infant a gold cradle is untrue. While the baby girl has undoubtedly received numerous gifts and well-wishes, the Ambani family’s alleged lavish gift was a result of misinformation.

Klin Kaara’s Naming Ceremony

The naming ceremony for Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter took place yesterday on June 30, surrounded by close family members. Following tradition, the event was held at Upasana’s maternal residence.

Ram Charan and Upasana displayed thoughtfulness and compassion even before she was born. They bought a handcrafted cradle made by human trafficking survivors as a symbol of resilience, hope, and self-respect. Furthermore, renowned RRR singer Kaala Bhairava composed a special and meaningful song dedicated to the little one, emphasizing the profound love that surrounds her.