Rs 2000 note rollback: Owaisi questions PM Modi on Bill Gates, Rs 500 notes

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi reacting to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to withdraw circulation of Rs 2,000, posed 5 questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi which included the future of Rs 500 notes and the role of Bill Gates owned ‘Better Than Cash Alliance’ in the demonetization of 2016 and of Friday.

Taking a dig at PM Modi, Owaisi called him a ‘Top Economist’.

Questions from Owaisi to PM Modi

Five questions to Top Economist PM Modi:@PMOIndia



1. Why did you introduce the 2000 note in the first place?



2. Can we expect 500 note to be withdrawn soon?



3. 70 crore Indians don't have a smart phone, how do they do digital payment?



4. What is the role of Bill Gates… https://t.co/9ykXtW9I2P — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 20, 2023

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 19 May 2023 issued a notification stating that it will withdraw Rs 2000 currency note from circulation but it will continue to be legal tender. It has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect.

Rs 2000 notes came into circulation in 2016 after the demonetization of the then existing Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. People had to queue up for long hours to exchange the demonetized currency notes.

Raising alarm over a potential hack of the National Payments Corporation of India, he tweeted, “Is NPCI being hacked by Chinese hackers? If so, what will happen to payments when war happens?”

Currently PM Modi is on an official tour to Japan attending the G7 summit.