Rs 25.4 cr boost for Kothagudem railway station infrastructure

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has embarked on a redevelopment project for Kothagudem railway station, officially known as Bhadrachalam Road station, with an investment of Rs 25.4 crore.

This initiative aims to enhance the station’s infrastructure, catering to the millions of pilgrims and tourists who visit the nearby Sri Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam annually.

Located in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, Bhadrachalam Road station serves as a crucial gateway to the temple town, making it an essential stopover for devotees and travelers alike.

The station’s strategic location underscores its importance in facilitating religious tourism in the region.

The redevelopment will focus on introducing modern passenger amenities, including upgraded waiting rooms, an escalator, a lift, and improved facilities to enhance the overall travel experience.

In recent years, the station has undergone significant transformations, including electrification and the construction of a new railway line between Bhadrachalam Road and Sathupally.

This project was a collaborative effort between SCR and Singareni Collieries Company Limited, aimed at facilitating coal transportation and boosting economic growth in the region.