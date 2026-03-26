Mumbai: Instagram today is not just a platform for sharing photos and videos but also a major source of income, especially for celebrities. From brand endorsements to exclusive content, stars are increasingly monetising their presence online and actress Neha Sharma is the latest to make headlines for doing just that.

According to reports, Neha Sharma has introduced a paid subscription model on Instagram, offering exclusive content to her followers. She reportedly charges Rs 290 per month, and with around 2,400 subscribers, her monthly earnings from the platform are estimated to be over Rs 7 lakh.

More about Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma, known for her work in both Hindi and Telugu films, made her acting debut with Chirutha and later gained recognition in Bollywood with films like Crook, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tum Bin 2. Apart from acting, she enjoys a strong social media presence and is admired for her fitness and fashion content.

Net worth 2026

Speaking about her financial standing, reports suggest that Neha Sharma’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 35 to Rs 40 crore. She reportedly charges around Rs 1 crore per film and also earns significantly through brand endorsements. Her income sources further include social media collaborations and her own fashion brand, along with partnerships with brands like Garnier, Spawake, and Avita.

On the professional front, Neha Sharma was last seen in a cameo appearance in the film Bad Newz. Adding another feather to her cap, she has also stepped into authorship with her book Bloom.

With this new digital move, Neha Sharma once again proves how celebrities are expanding beyond films and tapping into the power of social media to build multiple income streams.