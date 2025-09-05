Rs 4 cr worth house donated by retd Telangana govt employee to Yadagirigutta Temple

Hyderabad: Retired government employee Muththineni Venkateshwarlu has donated his three-storey house in Tilak Nagar, Hyderabad, to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Yadagirigutta.

The house, built on 152 square yards and reportedly valued at around Rs 4 crore, was registered on Thursday at the Chikkadpally Sub-Registrar’s Office in the name of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, in the presence of Temple executive officer Venkata Rao.

Following the registration, the donor handed over the documents to the EO. On the occasion, the EO honoured him with the temple shawl and prasadam.

Endowments minister Konda Surekha and principal wecretary Shailaja Ramaiyer congratulated Venkateshwarlu on his donation.