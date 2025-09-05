Rs 4 cr worth house donated by retd Telangana govt employee to Yadagirigutta Temple

Following the registration, the donor handed over the documents to the EO. On the occasion, the EO honoured him with the temple shawl and prasadam.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th September 2025 2:36 pm IST
Telangana: Drone spotted over Yadadri temple; accused arrested
Yadadri temple (IANS)

Hyderabad: Retired government employee Muththineni Venkateshwarlu has donated his three-storey house in Tilak Nagar, Hyderabad, to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Yadagirigutta.

The house, built on 152 square yards and reportedly valued at around Rs 4 crore, was registered on Thursday at the Chikkadpally Sub-Registrar’s Office in the name of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, in the presence of Temple executive officer Venkata Rao.

Following the registration, the donor handed over the documents to the EO. On the occasion, the EO honoured him with the temple shawl and prasadam.

MS Teachers

Endowments minister Konda Surekha and principal wecretary Shailaja Ramaiyer congratulated Venkateshwarlu on his donation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th September 2025 2:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button