Rs 50 to Rs 2cr: Tracking Faisal Shaikh’s salary

Mumbai: Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is currently stealing the limelight with his strong stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 hosted by Rohit Shetty. He is managing to leave an impact and win hearts with his undying spirit and never-say-die attitude. It is being said that Faisal has already reached top 3 and also has maximum chances of winning KKK 12 trophy.

More About Faisal Shaikh

Faisal Shaikh is a popular social media influencer, actor and model from Mumbai. He rose to fame with the Tik Tok videos. Known for his charming looks and amazing dance skills, Faisal has also featured in several music videos alongside his friend and actress Jannat Zubair. Faisu also frequently collaborates with other Indian celebrities for dance and Instagram reel videos.

And today, Mr Faisu has left the entire country spell-bounded with his inspiring story of rags to riches. He has surely come a long way with his hard work, talent, and dedication.

Faisal Shaikh First Salary

According to TOI, Faisal Shaikh started working at the age of 21 as a salesman to support his family. He used to make only Rs 50 per day as a salesman in a shop. “For Rs 50 a day, I spent 9 hours in the heat & threw myself at passersby to buy clothes,” KKK 12 contestant was quoted saying in TOI.

After a lot of struggle, Faisal found out his passion for making videos and starting creating clips on Tik Tok along with his friends where he gained popularity. However, after the ban of TikTok in India Faisal got his fanbase strong on Instagram and also started making short videos similar to Tik Tok on Reels, and other video platforms. And since then, there’s no looking back for him.

Brand Endorsement, Instagram Fee

Faisal Shaikh enjoys a massive fan following of Rs 28M on Instagram. He endorses various small brands on his social media. For such each promotional post, he reportedly charges Rs 50K to 1L. For brand endorsements, Mr Faisu charges around Rs 6L.

Faisal Shaikh’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Remuneration

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Faisal Shaikh has left behind several popular celebrity contestant to become the second highest paid contender this season. He is reportedly charging Rs 17L per week. As it almost confirmed by our sources that Mr Faisu has reached the finale week, hence he is likely to take home around 1.9 to 2cr for the whole season.

Do you think Faisal Shaikh has chances of winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Comment below.