Rs 66,000 crore net worth: Meet wealthiest actor in the world

Los Angeles: When we think of the richest actors in the world, names like Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Johnny Depp come to mind. These Hollywood stars have built fortunes through blockbuster movies, endorsements, and investments. Their lifestyles and billion-dollar net worth are admired worldwide.

But who is the richest among all? Surprisingly, it’s not any of these big names. The title goes to Jami Gertz, an actress many might not immediately recognize. With a net worth of Rs. 66,000 crore ($8 billion), Jami has surpassed all Hollywood stars, making her the wealthiest actress in the world.

Richer Than Bollywood Stars

Bollywood’s richest actor, Shah Rukh Khan, has a net worth of Rs. 7,300 crore. Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar follow with Rs. 2,800 crore and Rs. 2,700 crore, respectively. However, Jami’s wealth is almost ten times SRK’s and over 20 times Salman’s. Unlike Bollywood stars, who earn through movies and endorsements, Jami’s fortune comes from smart business moves and investments.

Jami Gertz’s Career and Wealth

Born in Chicago in 1965, Jami Gertz started acting in the 1980s. She appeared in movies like Endless Love, The Lost Boys, and Twister, and starred in TV shows like Still Standing and Ally McBeal. While her acting brought her fame, it contributed only about Rs. 10 crore to her wealth.

Jami’s financial journey changed in 1989 when she married businessman Tony Ressler. He later co-founded Ares Management, a company managing investments worth Rs. 11 lakh crore ($136 billion). Together, they own the NBA team Atlanta Hawks and have stakes in the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team.