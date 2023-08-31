Rs 759 cr liquor sale during 10-day Onam festivities in Kerala

According to Bevco, six lakh people purchased alcohol on that day.

Thiruvananthapuram: Alcohol sale in Kerala touched an all time high of Rs 759 crore during the ten-day Onam celebrations starting August 21, Bevco — the sole wholesaler of liquor and beer in the state — stated on Thursday.

Last year, the figure stood at Rs 700 crore.

Incidentally, while people gulped down liquor worth Rs 759 crore, the state government got richer by a staggering Rs 675 crore through taxes.

There were more reasons to cheer for the state as the state-run Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Limited’s Jawan Rum went off the shelves like hot cakes.

During the festivities, the maximum sale of liquor was reported on the first Onam day on Monday when it touched Rs 116 crore.

In August, the total sale of liquor reached Rs 1,799 crore, up from Rs 1,522 crore during the corresponding month last year, it added.

