Rs 8.43 crore alleged irregularities surface in KUDA

Koppal: An audit of the Koppal Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has unearthed alleged irregularities involving the unauthorised transfer of Rs 8.43 crore, triggering concern in the district. The suspected financial fraud is believed to have taken place during a period when the authority did not have a chairman or members.

According to the audit findings, unauthorised bank accounts were allegedly opened in the name of KUDA at different banks in Koppal. Funds amounting to ₹8.43 crore were subsequently transferred through these accounts, raising serious questions about the functioning of the authority and the involvement of officials and other individuals.

The alleged irregularities reportedly occurred during 2022-23 and continued for around one-and-a-half years after the Congress government came to power, when no chairman had been appointed to the authority. The absence of a regular leadership and oversight mechanism is suspected to have been exploited to carry out the transactions.

Former KUDA chairman Srinivas Gupta and local residents have alleged that such a large-scale diversion of funds could not have been carried out by one person alone. They have demanded a comprehensive investigation to identify everyone involved and trace the flow of the money.

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Outsourced employee Ravindra Kumar has emerged as a key suspect in the case. According to allegations, he projected himself as a government employee and was involved in KUDA-related work despite being based in Hosapete. His exact role in the alleged creation and operation of the unauthorised accounts is now under investigation.

Police are also examining whether Ravindra Kumar acted in collusion with officials, including the then commissioner, to open the accounts and transfer the funds.

With Ravindra Kumar reportedly absconding, police have launched efforts to trace and arrest him. Investigators are expected to examine bank records, transaction details and official documents to establish how the accounts were opened, who authorised the transactions and where the ₹8.43 crore was ultimately transferred.