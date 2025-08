Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into a shop at Gujarati Galli, Koti, on Sunday night, and decamped with Rs 9 lakh in cash.

The offenders entered into the Laxmi mobiles store located on the first floor of the complex by breaking open the grill locks and shutter locks.

“The offenders committed theft of Rs. 9 lakh from the cash counter and took away the DVR system,” said Sultan Bazaar Police.

A case is booked and special teams formed to identify and nab the offenders.