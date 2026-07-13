Mumbai: There are blockbuster films, there are record-breaking films, and then there are films that rewrite cinema history. Michael, biopic on the life of the King of Pop Michael Jackson, has done exactly that. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film has emerged as a global phenomenon, becoming the first biopic in the world ever to cross the coveted USD 1 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

Michael total worldwide box office collection

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael has officially become the highest-grossing biopic in Hollywood history. The film has surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody, which earned around USD 911 million globally, to become the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time. It has also overtaken Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (USD 975 million) to become the highest-earning Hollywood film based on a real person.

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Released in April 2026, the film has earned approximately USD 372 million in North America and over USD 629 million from international markets, taking its worldwide total beyond USD 1 billion. While critics delivered mixed verdicts, audiences embraced the film wholeheartedly, turning it into one of the biggest theatrical successes of the year.

Written by John Logan, Michael stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew in his feature film debut as the legendary singer. The cast also features Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier and Mike Myers. The biopic traces Jackson’s extraordinary journey from his Jackson 5 days to the peak of his solo career, concluding with the iconic 1988 Bad World Tour. Despite pre-release controversies and script revisions, the film has gone on to create box office history, setting a new benchmark for biographical dramas.