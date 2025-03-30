Rs XXX crore: Meet richest Punjabi singer of India

Hyderabad: When you think of Punjabi music, stars like Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Singh come to mind. But guess what? The richest Punjabi singer in 2025 is Sharry Mann — and that surprises many fans!

Who is Sharry Mann?

Sharry Mann’s real name is Surinder Singh Mann. He comes from Mohali, Punjab. He studied civil engineering but left it to follow his love for music. He started by posting songs on social media. His first big hit, “Yaar Anmulle”, came out in 2011 and made him famous overnight.

Sharry Mann Net worth

Today, Sharry Mann has a net worth of Rs. 643 crores, making him the richest Punjabi singer. Even though he has only 3.9 million followers on Instagram, his music connects deeply with fans. Songs like “3 Peg” and “Chandigarh Waliye” have millions of views.

He also acted in films like Oye Hoye Pyar Hogaya and Ishq Garaari.

Top 5 Richest Punjabi Singers in 2025

1. Sharry Mann – Rs. 643 Crores

2. Gurdas Maan – Rs. 453 Crores

3. Honey Singh – Rs. 205 Crores

4. Diljit Dosanjh – Rs. 172 Crores

5. Harrdy Sandhu – Rs.170 Crores