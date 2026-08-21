RSS AP meet flags ‘demographic imbalance’ hurting harmony

RSS leader Mukunda said that some communities were witnessing a “massive increase” in population while others were declining.

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The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday, August 21, raised concerns over what it described as a “demographic imbalance” caused by differing population growth among communities, in an apparent reference to its longstanding concerns over the growth of the Muslim population.

The issue was discussed during the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak, with RSS leader Mukunda saying that some communities were witnessing a “massive increase” in population while others were declining.

Briefing reporters on the deliberations, Mukunda said the demographic changes in some regions were affecting the social harmony that had previously existed.

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“The fertility rate is decreasing, and due to demographic imbalance in some regions, harmony that existed in society is also diminishing,” he said.

The remarks come against the backdrop of the RSS and its affiliates repeatedly raising concerns over what they describe as demographic changes caused by differences in fertility rates between religious communities.

Mukunda also referred to the Jantar Mantar protests, saying the meeting discussed certain failures in the system and concerns surrounding the youth. He said the participants discussed what needed to be done for the future of young people and how they could contribute to the country.

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