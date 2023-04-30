RSS-backed body to hold mega rally in Kolkata against corruption

Kolkata: The Citizen Empowerment Forum, reportedly enjoying the backing of the RSS and its affiliates, will be bringing out a mega rally in Kolkata next week on the issue of incidents of corruption in West Bengal.

The event will take place on May 5, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. First there will be a rally which will start from in front of the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda at Simla Street in north Kolkata.

The meeting will end in front of the Kolkata Metro station the five- point crossing of Shyambazar also in north Kolkata, where there will be a meeting on this issue.

Organisers said that they have already applied to the city police for permission to conduct this rally and meeting. “If the police deny permission, we will be moving to the court to get the same,” an organiser said.

However, the organizers have decided to give this programme an apolitical shape as far as possible and hence none of the state leaders of BJP will be invited to attend the programme.

While the prime focus of the rally followed by the meeting on May 5 will be corruption, the organizers claimed, another highlighting point will be the continuous air of tension and political violence in West Bengal that started since the 2021 Assembly elections and has continued till date.

According to organiser, Sachindra Nath Singha, who is also in charge of the West Bengal unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the present situation in West Bengal calls for a unity of people from all walks of life and a joint protest against the issues of corruption and violence.

“Our initiative does not have any sort of political motive. Complete social disorder is going on in West Bengal now. We are just protesting against that by involving people from all walks of life,” he said.