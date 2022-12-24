RT-PCR to be mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, S Korea, Hong Kong Thailand: Mandaviya

He also said filling up of the 'Air Suvidha' form to declare the health status will be made mandatory for passengers coming from these countries.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 24th December 2022 1:01 pm IST
India reports 163 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said RT-PCR test for the detection of COVID-19 would be made mandatory for international passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Any passenger from these countries found symptomatic or testing positive for coronavirus would be quarantined, Mandaviya said.

With China and other countries witnessing a surge in Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency, called for a strict vigil and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, be strengthened.

The Union health ministry has already asked the civil aviation ministry to ensure random post-arrival Covid testing at airports of 2 percent of the passengers arriving in India in each international flight from Saturday to minimize the risk of ingress of any new variant of the coronavirus in the country.

