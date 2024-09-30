RTC to ply 5304 special buses from Hyderabad for Dasara

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Dasara festival, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced 5,304 special RTC buses from Hyderabad to key destinations like Vijayawada, Bengaluru, and other parts of Telangana and neighbouring states. These special services will be available from October 1 to 15, ensuring smooth and hassle-free transportation during the festive season.

TGSRTC MD VC Sajjanar held a meeting on Monday, September 30, with field-level officials to discuss the necessary arrangements for the Dasara festival. He confirmed that special RTC buses in Hyderabad will depart from key suburban locations, including the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Jubilee Bus Station (JBS), LB Nagar, Uppal, Santosh Nagar, and KPHB, ensuring passengers can bypass traffic congestion and reach their destinations efficiently.

For employees heading home for the festival season, RTC buses from Hyderabad will also be available in the IT Corridor, with buses running via the Gachibowli Outer Ring Road (ORR).

He urged passengers to make use of booking services available through the TGSRTC website or by contacting their call centre numbers: 040-69440000 and 040-23450033. The services extend beyond the state, with RTC buses connecting to neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

Additionally, TGSRTC has taken steps to improve passenger convenience at major boarding points, such as LB Nagar, Uppal, Arangar, and Santosh Nagar, by installing public address systems, shamianas, seating arrangements, and drinking water facilities.

Coordination with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials is underway to ensure special lanes for RTC buses at toll plazas during peak travel days.

Sajjanar noted on X that with the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme and the approaching Dasara festival, a significant rise in travel is anticipated. He further added that, with Dasara on October 12, the busiest travel days are expected to be October 9, 10, and 11, and additional RTC buses will be deployed across Hyderabad as needed to meet demand.