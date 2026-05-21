RTI activist arrested in Mysuru for driving car with man hanging onto bonnet

Mysuru: An RTI activist has been arrested by the Kuvempunagar police in Mysuru after allegedly driving a car for nearly one kilometre while a man was hanging onto the vehicle’s bonnet following a dispute over money linked to a site transaction.

The arrested accused has been identified as Gangaraju. Police have booked him based on a complaint filed by one Dhananjay, who alleged that the activist attempted to kill him after he demanded the return of Rs 20 lakh paid in connection with a property deal.

According to the complaint, the incident took place near the Sub-Registrar’s Office in Ramakrishna Nagar on Wednesday, May 20.

Dhananjay alleged in the FIR that he had paid Rs 20 lakh in cash to Gangaraju in June 2024 for the purchase of a site belonging to another person. Gangaraju had allegedly promised to arrange the title deed for the property. However, despite repeated follow-ups, neither the title deed nor the money was arranged.

The complainant stated that he spotted Gangaraju near the Sub-Registrar’s Office on Tuesday and attempted to speak with him regarding the money. However, Gangaraju allegedly ignored him and got into his car.

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According to the FIR, when Dhananjay stood in front of the vehicle, Gangaraju allegedly drove the car towards him with the intention of killing him. In panic, Dhananjay reportedly fell onto the bonnet of the car and held onto the windshield wiper to avoid falling.

Despite this, Gangaraju allegedly continued driving the vehicle for nearly one kilometre without stopping. The complainant alleged that the accused finally stopped the car only in front of the Kuvempunagar Police Station.

In his complaint, Dhananjay alleged that Gangaraju attempted to murder him because he was demanding the return of the Rs 20 lakh paid for the site deal.

Speaking to the media over phone, Mysuru DCP Harsha Priyamvada confirmed that Gangaraju had been arrested based on the complaint filed by Dhananjay and further legal action would be taken in the case.

Police have produced the accused before a court and he has been remanded to judicial custody.

Gangaraju is known in Mysuru circles as a social and RTI activist and had earlier gained attention for his activism related to the alleged MUDA scam and civic issues in the city.

Police are continuing investigation into the financial transaction and the circumstances surrounding the alleged attempt to run over the complainant.