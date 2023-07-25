Rubina Dilaik flaunts her ‘baby bump’ in latest video?

Mumbai: In the entertainment industry, pregnancy rumours have become increasingly common in recent times. With the advent of social media, eagle-eyed fans have developed a keen ability to spot any subtle changes in celebrities’ appearances, particularly when it comes to possible baby bumps that actresses may attempt to conceal.

The latest actress who fell prey to such rumours is Rubina Dilaik, best known for her roles in various serials and as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. She recently dropped a transition video on her Instagram handle.

In the video, she can be seen changing from a casual black gown to a stunning high-slit thigh gown.

Fans flocked to her comment section to lavish her with praise; however, some speculated that she was pregnant as they spotted her ‘baby bump’. Take a look!

In response to the outpouring of love and support, the actress posted another image with a subtle nod to the video she shared, which drew so many comments. She wrote, “Post Na Karo Toh Sawal Karo Toh Bawal.”

Rubina’s personal life has always been the talk of the town due to her happy marriage to Abhinav Shukla. The couple who appeared on Bigg Boss together has a large fan base. Fans frequently praise this duo for overcoming adversity. Rubiina’s active and engaging presence reflects her long-standing popularity as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

