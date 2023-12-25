Ruckus at church in UP’s Deoria, probe begins

Deoria: There was chaos at Masihi Church in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria city when some anti-social elements entered its premises during Sunday prayer service, alleging that poor people were being tempted there to embrace Christianity.

After getting information, the police officials rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

Confirming the incident, circle officer (CO), Deoria Sadar, Shreyas Tripathi said police have started a probe into the matter but complaints of conversion had no substantial grounds.

Father Rudra, the pastor at the church, alleged that some youths started videography after entering the church premises and also issued threats to those present there.

Meanwhile, the circle officer said police have got a video of the incident from some youths who were part of the chaos.

“We are identifying the miscreants for further investigation,” the cop added. He said no case has yet been lodged in connection with the incident.