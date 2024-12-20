Ruckus in Telangana assembly reflective of BRS’ dictatorship for 10 years, says Akbar

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi made the strongest remarks against the BRS, stating that the ruckus created by its members on the floor of the assembly on Friday, December 20, was reflective of the dictatorship witnessed during the BRS government for ten years.

It was during his speech during the discussion on the Telangana Record of Rights in Land (Amendment) Bill, 2024, that BRS MLAs started protesting since the beginning of the day’s session, demanding the Speaker to conduct a discussion on the allegations of corruption against BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) in the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad in 2023.

The BRS MLAs continuously raised slogans against the Congress government with slogans like “Tanashahi Nahin Chalegi,” holding placards and entering the well of the house. They did it twice, and the third time they did that was when Akbar was addressing the house.

BRS MLAs not only pushed their way into the well, but reached dangerously close to the Speaker’s podium, tearing the copies of the Bill and throwing it in the well. Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao could be seen jumping the benches to reach the well, and then pushing the marshalls, to reach closer to the Speaker’s podium.

Akbaruddin continued his speech and lashed out at the culture of BRS party, and criticised former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for teaching his party MLAs to resort to such obstructive tactics to not let the house function in order.

Finally the BRS MLAs left the assembly.

“Speaker sir, this is the success sir,” Akbar said, noting that the legislators like him who came to represent the people have won, and one family, one individual has lost,” he said.

“This is what Harish Rao believes in. This is the also reflective of BRS’ culture and of their 10 years of Kachara governance. They have looted the state for 10 years and have made enough to let their seven generations enjoy,” he alleged.

“Dharani was made the backbone of one family and one political party,” he further stated.

Welcoming the state government’s decision to conduct a forensic audit of all the transactions of revenue records on Dharani portal, he also demanded the state government to conduct a survey of all lands across the state, to determine their real maps, boundaries and proper records.

He also urged the state government to perform an audit of the government lands that were auctioned in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, after the separate statehood for Telangana was announced, and before the formation of the new Telangana government.

“I have been giving evidences for the past 10 years on how land was auctioned, the money of which has gone to AP. It is our land and we auctioned it. Our money should be in our state,” he said, addressing the Speaker.

He urged the state government to overcome legal issues and complete regularisation of lands in urban areas and municipalities, for which GO 59, 59 and 84 issued during the previous government.

He also demanded the state government to regularise the notarised land documents on the lines of Saada Bainama lands.

Also pointing out that 27% of endowment lands (temple lands) were encroached, he said that more needed to be included in the draft Bill with regard to protection of government lands, assigned lands, endowment lands, and Waqf properties among others.

He suggested the state government to adopt an Advanced Integrated Land Records System like the one in Netherlands, and also similar systems where real-time updates of land records could be seen by the land owners on a web application.

He also advised the state government to learn from similar initiatives in Sweden, Singapore, Estonia and Australia, where such systems were in place.