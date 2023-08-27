Ruhaan’s day outing with Ammi-Abba Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim

Mumbai: After welcoming their son, Ruhaan, the adored television couple Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim are enjoying being parents. The couple, who married in 2018, have been cherishing every moment with their child. Shoaib, a frequent social media user, recently posted a heartwarming vlog on his YouTube channel, allowing fans to see precious family moments, including a delightful shopping spree for Ruhaan.

A Sneak Peek at the Fun Outing

Shoaib Ibrahim documented candid moments of their shopping trip with baby Ruhaan in the vlog. The couple went to a children’s store to get adorable essentials for their son. Dipika was seen picking out adorable onesies for Ruhaan, while Shoaib cradled the baby in his arms.

Dipika Kakar looked stunning in a white salwar suit with a multi-coloured dupatta. Shoaib wore a fashionable printed t-shirt with black trousers. Ruhaan, their little bundle of joy, was snugly wrapped in a blue-hued printed swaddle, charming hearts with his innocence.

Shoaib and Dipika shared glimpses of their special family moments in this endearing vlog, demonstrating their deep love for Ruhaan. The couple’s journey into parenthood has brought them joy and closeness.

The video not only shows the couple’s heartwarming shopping trip, but it also gives fans a glimpse into their beautiful journey as parents. Dipika and Shoaib’s love for their son shines through, and their adorable family bonding moments melt their fans’ hearts.