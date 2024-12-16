‘Rukhsati moments’ of Durefishan Saleem go viral, fans confused

Islamabad: Durefishan Saleem is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Known for her blockbuster dramas like Ishq Murshid, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, Jaisay Aapki Marzi, and Khai, the actress made waves in 2024 with her global hit drama Ishq Murshid, which shattered several records.

She is now back in spotlight. This time, however, it’s not her acting but a bridal photoshoot that has fans buzzing. Durefishan recently featured in Pakistani designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s latest bridal campaign. While the stunning photos left fans in awe of her beauty, it was the photographer’s Instagram caption that caught attention and stirred rumors.

Sharing glimpses of Durefishan in a traditional vidaai sequence, the photographer captioned the pictures: “Hardest moment for every girl—rukshti moment of @durefishans.”

The emotional tone of the caption, combined with the bridal visuals, led many fans to believe that the actress had secretly tied the knot. Comments flooded the post, with many asking, “Shadi ho gayi inki?” and “Did she really get married?”

However, the photoshoot was simply a campaign.

On the work front, Durefishan continues to dominate the industry. She is set to star in Hashim Nadeem’s much-anticipated drama Sanwal Yaar Piya, where she will share the screen with Feroze Khan and Ahmed Ali Akbar. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her once again light up the screen with her powerful performances.