Rukus over Waqf Act in J&K Assembly; NC, Congress MLAs hold protest

Jammu: The members of the coalition government in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday held protests outside the House over the Waqf Amendment Act after the Speaker adjourned the House following a ruckus over the demand to discuss the new law.

The MLAs of the National Conference (NC), Congress, CPI(M) and some Independents staged a dharna at the entry gate of the Assembly and protested against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly faced repeated disruptions on April 7, 2025, after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rejected an adjournment motion by the ruling National Conference (NC) seeking a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.



The Speaker said the matter was sub judice… pic.twitter.com/Sal5mJYvaj — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 7, 2025

“BJP resorted to manhandling in the House. They raised religious slogans. We reminded them that this is not a wrestling ring. We are here to raise constitutional issues,” NC member Altaf Kaloo told reporters.

He said they had brought an adjournment motion in the House, which the Speaker did not accept. “In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, a resolution was passed even though Muslims constitute only 6 percent of the population. Why can’t there be discussions in this Muslim-majority region?” he said.

The Speaker rejected the demand to debate the issue, stating that issues pending in the court cannot be discussed in the House.

Congress’ Irfan Hafeez Lone carried a banner against the Act, saying it is not acceptable to the people and held a protest at the staircase of the House.

Also Read SC rejects urgent hearing of pleas against Waqf Act

Pushing, shoving inside Assembly

Earlier, Lone held a banner, Waqf Amendment Bill is not acceptable to us, and called BJP “anti-Mahatma Gandhi” and “supporters of Nathuram Godse” inside the House. This drew a sharp reaction from some BJP members, who rushed near the well of the House.

There was pushing and shoving involving him and Congress MLA Iftikhar Ahmed, but the watch and ward staff intervened and prevented a clash.

He said, “If the watch and ward staff had not intervened, they would have killed me. It was an attack on me.”

Unconstitutional behaviour: LoP

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma accused the ruling NC of inciting religious sentiments in Kashmir through its protest in the J&K Assembly.

He called the disruption unconstitutional and alleged bias by the Speaker.

He also pointed out that NC MPs remained silent in Parliament but are now creating unrest over a passed bill.

NC indulging in theatrics over Waqf Amendment Act: Sajad Lone

Peoples’ Conference chief Sajad Lone accused the National Conference of indulging in theatrics in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and said the ruling party should have brought a resolution in the House against the new law.

“If NC’s song and dance performance in the assembly is not theatre, why NC is not bringing a no-confidence motion against its own speaker for disallowing their adjournment motion. And is Waqf bill really sub-judice. The petition against Waqf bill has not been admitted yet. So how can it be sub- judice?” Lone said in a post on X.

If NC,s song and dance performance in the assembly is not theatre—/Why NC is not bringing a no- confidence motion against it's own speaker for disallowing their adjournment motion. And is Waqf bill really sub judice. The petition against Waqf bill has not been admitted yet. So… — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) April 7, 2025

The Peoples’ Conference chief said the single Muslim majority province in India “fails” to collectively condemn the Waqf Amendment Act, and also “lapses” three bills on the restoration of statehood.

Hope SC will do justice: Farooq Abdullah

NC president Farooq Abdullah termed the Waqf Amendment Act as “unconstitutional”, saying his party was against it and was hoping for justice from the Supreme Court.

“NC is against this (Waqf) Bill. We think it is unconstitutional and parties have gone to the Supreme Court… that is why (Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly) Speaker did not allow a debate as the issue has reached the Supreme Court.

“We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will do justice,” Abdullah told reporters in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir