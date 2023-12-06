Ruler of Dubai inaugurates world’s largest concentrated solar power project

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, vice president and ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday, December 6, inaugurated the world’s largest concentrated solar park project (CSP) in Dubai.

The project is part of the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, covering 44 square kilometers.

The project, involving an 15.78 billion Dirhams investment, boasts the world’s tallest solar tower and the largest thermal energy storage capacity at 263.126 meters, Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The fourth phase of the 950-megawatt (MW) investment project is the largest using three hybrid technologies:

600 MW from a parabolic basin complex

100 MW from the CSP tower

250 MW from photovoltaic solar panels

Taking to X, Sheikh Mohammed said, “Praise be to God, we have launched the world’s largest concentrated solar power and photovoltaic power project in Dubai.”

He continued, “The project will reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million tonnes per year, as our goal is that Dubai’s energy production capacity to be 100 per cent from clean sources by 2050 with a complete carbon neutrality by the same year.”

“We reiterate that we are serious about investing in clean energy, serious about confronting climate change and serious about preserving the environment for future generations,” he added.