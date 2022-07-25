Rumored couple Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur twin on latter’s bday

Iulia can be seen donning a stylish one-shoulder black dress and standing beside her is Salman Khan rocking a black shirt.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur at the latter's birthday party (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend and singer Iulia Vantur rang in her 42nd birthday on Sunday with a small party and it was surely a star-studded event as Bhaijaan graced the occasion with his family. Several pictures from the event have been doing rounds on the internet and in one picture, Salman and Iulia can be seen twinning in black.

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma had shared that picture on Instagram stories, and captioned it, “A very happy birthday to you Iulia. May you always keep smiling and spreading happiness.”

Check out the picture here:

Iulia can be seen donning a stylish one-shoulder black dress and standing beside her is Salman Khan rocking a black shirt. In the picture, Salman’s brother Sohail Khan and his friend music compose Sajid can also be spotted.

Iulia also took to Instagram to share glimpses of her big day and captioned the reel, “My lovelies, I’m overwhelmed today. It feels so good to be loved and I feel like sharing this love. I feel so lucky to have good souls in my life: friends, family I love, people I count on! Thank you guys for making my birthday so special being there… no plan… just heart… friendship and… fun! My life is better because of you. Wish all my close ones were here last night but once we’ll make that happen’. Thank you all for your messages, love, wishes, for your continuous support and I’m sending lots of love and light to everyone here #birthday #friends #love #fun #joy #blessed #july.”

While Salman Khan is not visible in the video, through the glimpse of his famous bracelet, he was spotted standing opposite Iulia and clapping for her. The video transitions into a photo montage and Iulia can be seen taking selfies with everyone present at the party, however, the video did not include any selfies of Salman Khan and Iulia.

For those who do not know, rumors of Salman Khan and Iulia’s relationship have been rife around the internet for the past few years. While neither of them has ever given official confirmation, they are often spotted together in public and family functions.

