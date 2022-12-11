‘Rumours’: AAP MLAs in Gujarat say not joining BJP

Gandhinagar: Just three days after the Gujarat Assembly elections were out, there were rumours that one of the AAP MLAs is joining the ruling BJP on Sunday.

There were also claims that three independents MLAS too may extend support to the BJP.

The BJP won a landslide victory with 156 seats in the 182-strong house, the Congress got just 17, the AAP five, the SP one and there were three Independent MLAs elected.

Since Sunday morning there were rumours in political circles that AAP MLA from Visavadar, Bhupatbhai Bhayani is in Gandhinagar and by afternoon, he is going to join BJP. But, Bhayani dismissed it as just a rumour.

Interacting with local media, Bhayani said: “I have not taken any such decision, will meet workers and discuss with them and decide what to do. Right now I am with the AAP.”

There were rumours about other AAP MLAs like Chaitar Vasava from Dediapada too joining the BJP, but Vasava denied such news. “I am fond of money or power, I am with the AAP and will remain with the AAP, I will never betray my voters’ trust.”

Meanwhile, three BJP rebels and independent MLAs – Mavji Desai (Dhanera), Dhavalsinh Zala (Bayad), and Dharmendrasinh Vaghela (Vaghodia) had met and discussed their plans amid speculation that they will extend support to the BJP. Desai and Zala have so far not announced their stand, but Vaghela has announced his support to the BJP.

Political sources said that the BJP is trying to convince the AAP, the SP and Independents to not support Congress for Leader of Opposition, as the party is short of two MLAs.