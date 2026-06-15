Hyderabad: Bollywood music composer Pritam has sparked retirement rumours after sharing a thoughtful birthday post on Instagram. The composer, who turned 55 on June 14, thanked fans for their love and wishes, but one part of his message caught everyone’s attention.

Pritam wrote that he has decided to gift himself a few years to “live life differently” and explore new journeys that were kept aside for a long time. He also said that mainstream music has been a great ride, but he has always been curious about unexplored roads.

Why Fans Are Worried About Pritam’s Post

Soon after the post went viral, fans started asking if Pritam was planning to take a break from Bollywood music or retire from mainstream projects. Many fans connected his words with Arijit Singh’s earlier decision to step away from playback singing in commercial cinema.

Several users commented emotionally, saying Bollywood may lose another major musical force. Some fans also hoped that Pritam might now explore independent music and fresh collaborations.

Did Pritam Officially Announce Retirement?

As of now, Pritam has not officially announced retirement. His post only suggests that he wants to slow down, live differently, and focus on things he has missed due to years of continuous work.

This is not the first time Pritam has spoken about taking a break. Earlier, he had mentioned that he was tired of constant deadlines and wanted to spend more time with family and explore life beyond commercial music.

Pritam’s Bollywood Music Legacy

Pritam is one of the most successful music composers in modern Bollywood. Over the years, he has delivered several memorable songs and albums from films like Jab We Met, Life in a Metro, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Brahmastra.

His partnership with Arijit Singh gave Bollywood some of its most loved songs, including Channa Mereya, Kesariya, Gerua, Raabta and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

For now, fans will have to wait for Pritam’s official clarification. Whether it is a break, a creative reset, or a move towards independent music, one thing is clear, Pritam’s music has already left a strong mark on Bollywood and its listeners.