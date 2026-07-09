Chennai: Fresh reports from Tamil film circles have sparked speculation that superstar Rajinikanth may retire from acting after completing his milestone 175th film. According to the buzz, the 75-year-old actor is reportedly considering stepping away from cinema as he feels the demanding nature of film shoots has become increasingly stressful.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Rajinikanth or his team, and fans are waiting for an announcement before drawing any conclusions.

Despite the retirement rumours, Rajinikanth has a packed slate ahead. He is gearing up for the release of Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, which is slated to hit theatres on October 15, followed by Dharman (currently referred to as Thalaivar 173) directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

Reports also claim that composer Anirudh Ravichander is expected to score music for all of Rajinikanth’s upcoming projects, including his landmark 175th film. Discussions have also begun in industry circles over who could direct the superstar’s milestone movie if it indeed turns out to be his final outing.

Interestingly, this is not the first time retirement rumours have surrounded Rajinikanth. Following the box office failure of Baba in 2002, the actor had reportedly contemplated quitting films before eventually making a successful comeback.

The latest speculation has once again left fans emotional, with many comparing his career to that of Amitabh Bachchan, who continues to work actively. For now, however, the retirement reports remain purely speculative, and an official statement from Rajinikanth or his team is awaited.