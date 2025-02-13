Rumours fly: Salman Khan in Sanam Teri Kasam 2!

Mumbai: The 2016 romantic film Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, has become popular again after its recent re-release. The movie is now performing well at the box office, and fans are excited about the sequel.

Directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have confirmed that Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is in the works and will release in 2026.

Will Salman Khan Be in the Sequel?

Speculations are rife that superstar Salman Khan might star in Sanam Teri Kasam 2 and fans are going gaga over these rumours. It all started after director Radhika Rao viral statement when fans asked Salman would join the sequel during an interview recently.

Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan (Image Source: X)

Radhika Rao responded with excitement, saying, “May your words come true, but he decides his own destiny.” Vinay Sapru also encouraged fans to tag Salman Khan on social media and ask him to say yes.

Sapru shared that Salman Khan has played a big role in their careers. He remembered showing him the trailer of Sanam Teri Kasam in 2011, just before its release. Salman loved it and called it “mind-blowing” but warned that the film needed better promotion.

Sanam Teri Kasam 2 coming

The directors revealed that they had planned the sequel’s story along with the first movie. The emotional ending, where Inder talks to a tree, was a hint about what happens next.