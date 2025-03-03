‘Run for Gomatha’ fundraiser by Maheshwaram Charitable Trust on March 16

Hyderabad: A fundraising event ‘Run for Gomatha’ is being organized by Maheshwaram Charitable Trust on March 16 at Necklace Road.

The organizers Maheswara Charitable Trust was founded by Veera Reddy, a certified nutritionist and yoga therapist in 2014 with a mission to rescue cows and foster their holistic well-being.

With its motto, “One Gomatha for One House, One Goshala for One Temple” the organization works for the protection of cows. “The mission of ‘Run for Gomatha’ is to save 1000 cows and give them a second chance at life. These gentle beings, once abandoned or destined for cruelty, deserve a future filled with kindness,” the organizers explain.

According to the website, the event is supported by Hyderabad Police, Cyberabad Police, Telangana Police, HMDA and GHMC.

The tickets are priced at: 10K Timed Run- Rs. 899, 5K Timed Run – Rs. 699 and 5K Fun Run – Rs. 499