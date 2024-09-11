‘Run medical camps in schools’: KTR to Telangana govt amid viral fevers’ surge

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has urged the Telangana government to swiftly establish medical camps in residential and government schools across the state.

This call to action comes in response to reports of a concerning outbreak of viral fevers, with 35 students from a social welfare residential boys school in Sirpur falling ill within just two days.

KTR expressed grave concern over the alarming surge in viral fever cases, particularly among students.

He also questioned the silence of chief minister A Revanth Reddy on this pressing issue, even as numerous incidents of student neglect continue to surface.

35 students at Social Welfare Gurukul Boys hostel in Sirpur are diagnosed with fevers in just 2 days!



35 students at Social Welfare Gurukul Boys hostel in Sirpur are diagnosed with fevers in just 2 days!

This is yet another alarming incident in a series of crises in residential schools across Telangana. From Kodada to Asifabad, students are neglected while CM Revanth Reddy…

The Sircilla MLA urged the state government to take responsibility and implement necessary measures to prevent further illness among students.

He criticized the practice of sending sick students home with their parents, describing it as an irresponsible and indifferent action. “The government must guarantee that all affected students receive comprehensive medical care,” he emphasized.