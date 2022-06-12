Runways unusable after Israeli strikes on airport: Syria

Damascus: Following Israeli strikes on Damascus Intentional airport, Syria’s transport ministry has confirmed that its runways are unusable. The airport remained closed for the second day due to ongoing repair works.

Since the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, Israel has carried out a number of attacks on its neighbour targeting the government forces, the allied groups backed by Iran and fighters from Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.

The transport ministry said that the air traffic will be suspended until the completion of repair works, adding that it will also have to ensure airport security. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said that “the missile strike before dawn on Friday hit the only runway still in service at the airport, as well as several adjacent buildings.”

“Israeli bombing last year had disabled another runway,” it added, reported news Agency, AFP.