Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa scene ‘Itna marungi’ creates buzz online

Hyderabad: Rupali Ganguly, a talented actress in Indian television, has once again captured attention with her powerful performance in Anupamaa. A recent scene where she delivers an emotional and fierce monologue has gone viral. Her performance, full of emotion and strength, has become the talk of the town.

In the scene, Rupali’s character confronts another with intense dialogue: “Tujhe baalon se pakad ke, chotti se ghasitte hue beech bazaar laakar tujhe marungi. Tujhe ghuma ghuma kar marungi, gira gira kar marungi, dauda dauda kar marungi, bhaga bhaga kar marungi, joota bhigo ke marungi, sandal todke marungi, saari lihaaz chhodke marungi. Dono haathon se marungi. Haath thak gaye toh laathon se marungi, aur agar pair thak gaye toh baaton se marungi. Itna marungi, itna marungi ke dard bhi confuse hojayega ke kis kis haddi par, kis kis chhot par dhyan do. Bahot marungi!”

Online reaction

Fans took to social media to praise Rupali for her performance, with one fan tweeting about her brilliance and asking how she manages to stay energetic after such intense scenes.

Rupali responded humbly, explaining that the scenes are filmed back to back, leaving little time to think about fatigue. She thanked the entire team, including the writers, directors, and editors, for their support, saying, “Team effort hai … jab woh log nahi thakte toh main kaise thak jaoon”

Anupamaa Set to Reclaim TRP Top Spot

For the past few weeks, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 topped the TRP charts. However, with Rupali’s outstanding performance, Anupamaa is expected to climb back to the number one spot. Her portrayal continues to captivate viewers, and the show’s gripping storyline remains a key factor in its success.