Rupi Kaur, Hamza Ali Abbasi to attend Sharjah Int’l Book Fair 2024

The 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2024 is set to take place from November 6 to 17 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

This year’s event, theme ‘It starts with a book,’ will feature 2,522 publishers from 112 countries and 400 authors signing their latest works.

The cultural extravaganza will feature 1,357 activities, led by 250 guests from 63 countries, catering to various age groups and interests.

SIBF 2024 will also host 600 workshops for all age groups and introduce pre-booked exclusive workshops led by global creative writing experts.

The 43rd edition will honour Morocco as the Guest of Honour, showcasing its rich literary and cultural heritage.

This year fair, renowned for its literature and culture celebration, will feature 49 international speakers from 14 nations, showcasing various fields like literature, science, and arts.

International guests at SIBF 2024 include: