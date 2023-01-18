Russia becomes third largest oil supplier to India; OPEC share shrinks

Ever since the beginning of the Ukraine war, India is stepping up its buying of Russian crude oil thereby resulting in the reduction of OPEC share in its crude import.

At present Russia is the third largest oil supplier to India. Only Saudi Arabia and Iraq are ahead of Russia on the list of oil suppliers to India.

The share of OPEC countries in India’s crude imports has reached to lowest in more than a decade.

OPEC share declined due to Russia’s USD 10 discount

The supply from Russia reached 15 percent of total India’s crude oil imports. It increased from one percent in 2021.

Due to the sudden rise in percentage, the Russian position in the list of oil suppliers to India improved from 17 to three.

As per media reports, the supply of Russian oil is increasing continuously due to USD 10 discount to India. Russia started offering the discount after the west imposed sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.

In the future too, India’s oil import from Russia is likely to rise due to deep discounts.

Reliance, Nayara become biggest buyers of Russian oil

Reliance and Nayara have emerged as the biggest buyers of Russian oil. The products of Indian refineries are being exported to the United States of America.

Earlier, the USA used to buy virgin gas oil (VGO) from Russia. Now, due to the sanctions, it cannot directly buy it from Russia and instead, buy it from Indian refineries.

Russia’s oil output up 2 pc in 2022 despite sanctions

Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country’s oil production increased by 2 percent over the past year despite Western sanctions.

The President also noted that while natural gas production decreased by 11.8 percent, global gas prices have grown significantly following the actions of Western countries

As a result of these processes, Russian gas producers and exporters contributed bigger revenues to the federal budget, he added.