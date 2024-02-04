Russia condemns US strikes on Syria, Iraq

Moscow: Russia strongly condemns the US strikes on Syria and Iraq and is seeking an immediate review of the emerging situation through the United Nations (UN) Security Council, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.

“American airstrikes involving strategic bombers across Iraq and Syria, … once again demonstrated to the world the aggressive nature of US policy in the Middle East and Washington’s complete disregard for international law,” Zakharova said on Saturday in a Telegram post.

The spokesperson said the US is purposefully trying to plunge the largest countries in the region into conflict by conducting the strikes, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Recent events confirm that the United States is not and has never been looking for solutions to problems in the region,” she added.

The US on Friday carried out strikes on Iran-linked militia targets in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for a deadly attack on its military base in Jordan.