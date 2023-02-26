Russia halts oil supply to Poland: Polish refiner

Representative Image

Warsaw: Russia has halted oil supplies to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, Poland’s leading oil and gas conglomerate PKN Orlen said.

Local media reported that the supply halt through the pipeline, exempted from the sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia following the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, came a day after Poland delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

The company on Saturday said it is fully prepared for such a situation and that deliveries to its refinery can be made entirely by sea, Xinhua News Agency reported.

“Only 10 percent of the raw material came from Russia, and we will replace it with oil from other directions,” Daniel Obajtek, CEO of the Polish refiner, said on Twitter.

