Russia storing weapons in nuclear plant

Kyiv: Russia has deployed multiple missile systems on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as per Ukrainian officials, media reports said.

Russian forces are using these weapons to fire at the area around the city of Nikopol, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

“As for the Zaporizhzhia NPP the situation there is very difficult, and every day it is becoming more so,” Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom (National Atomic Power Generation Company) was quoted by Interfax Ukraine.

“The invaders are deploying their military equipment there in particular, their missile systems, which they are already using to launch attacks on the other side of the Dnipro (River), the area around the city of Nikopol.”

Kotin said that there are still up to 500 Russian soldiers ensuring the security of the perimeter of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Moreover, Russian heavy military equipment, weapons and explosives are also stored at the power plant.

On 4 March, Russian forces seized the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. They are controlling the administrative buildings and the entry to the station.

In mid-March, Russians detonated ammunition at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, near the destroyed training centre and power unit No.1.

Around 500 Russian military personnel remain at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as well as a large amount of Russian military equipment and explosives. As a result, Ukraine cannot entirely fulfil the safety guarantees given to its own citizens and the world, although it still maintains control over the work of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Ukrainska Pravda reported.