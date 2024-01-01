Russian man held in Siliguri for illegally entering India

The SSB jawans apprehended the man as he was trying to infiltrate near a border outpost pillar and started questioning him.

Published: 1st January 2024
Kolkata: The jawans of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested a Russian citizen on Monday morning while he was trying to enter India illegally through the Indo-Nepal border in Kharibari area near Siliguri in West Bengal, allegedly in his “quest for Lord Krishna.”

As the Russian citizen did not have any valid document to come to India he was handed over to the local Kharibari police by the SSB jawans.

The arrested Russian citizen has been identified as Anexandrov Pavel and in face of questioning he said that he tried to illegally enter India in his “quest for Lord Krishna.”

He confessed that in November, too, he entered India via Nepal and spent time at a Krishna Temple in West Bengal.

At that point of time, instead of going back to his own country he returned to Nepal and started staying there with one of his local friends at a Buddha temple.

However his quest and love for Lord Krishna prompted him to cross the borders again.

Darjeeling district police officials said that investigations are on to corroborate whether he is telling the truth or he had other intentions for entering India.

Investigations are also on about his Indian links and the temple authorities in West Bengal where he claimed to have spent time in November, are also being contacted.

