Russian President Putin clears stand on Israel-Palestine conflict

He blamed the United States for the crisis in the Middle East

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2023 1:13 pm IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cleared his stance on the ongoing unrest in Israel and Palestine following Hamas attacks.

He blamed the United States for the crisis in the Middle East, stating, “I believe many would agree with me that it is a glaring example of the failures of US Middle East policies. They tried to monopolize the peace settlement but unfortunately paid no attention to searching for compromises that would be acceptable for both parties,” according to RT.

Putin also expressed concern about Washington’s pressure on both sides, suggesting it was an attempt to impose “unilateral solutions” without considering the core interests of the Palestinian people, including the creation of an independent Palestinian nation-state as outlined in UN Security Council resolutions.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Israel-Palestine conflict

Earlier, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also weighed in on the Israel-Palestine conflict, announcing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s support for the people of Palestine.

He emphasized Saudi Arabia’s efforts to restore calm and stability in the region, reiterating their stance against the attacks and calling for de-escalation.

US plane carrying ammunition arrives in Israel

In the midst of these developments, the first American aircraft carrying ammunition arrived in Israel to aid the country in its ongoing conflict with Gaza’s ruling faction, Hamas, and militants in Lebanon, as confirmed by Israel’s military.

The plane landed at the Nevatim Airbase in Israel’s southern Negev Desert, carrying “advanced ammunition,” according to a statement by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

