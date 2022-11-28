Russian with satellite phone held at Jollygrant airport

A case has been registered against the Russian national on the basis of a complaint filed by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 28th November 2022 6:21 pm IST
SSB arrests two intruders including NZ national from India-Nepal Border
(Representational Image)

Rishikesh: A Russian national was held at the Jollygrant airport for carrying a satellite phone without proper documents, police said here on Monday.

Victor Semonov who lives in Moscow was arrested on Sunday, sub inspector in charge of Jollygrant police post Uttam Ramola said.

Also Read
Fake CBI’s JR director lobbying to get ‘No Entry’ permit for firm held

A case has been registered against the Russian national on the basis of a complaint filed by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official, Ramola said.

Carrying of satellite phones without prior permission of competent authorities is illegal.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button