Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan visits India

New Delhi: Russia’s special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov on Wednesday held talks with senior Indian diplomat JP Singh focusing on the overall situation in the war-torn country.

Kabulov was on a visit to India.

Singh is external affairs ministry’s point-person for Afghanistan.

Also Read Wong sworn in as Singapore’s new Prime Minister

“India and Russia held bilateral consultations on Afghanistan today in New Delhi,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on ‘X’.

India and Russia held bilateral consultations on Afghanistan today in New Delhi.



Amb. Zamir Kabulov, Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and J.P. Singh, Joint Secretary (PAI) discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and emphasized on the need to provide development… pic.twitter.com/61QMjxzzfO — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 15, 2024

“Amb. Zamir Kabulov, Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, and JP Singh, Joint Secretary (PAI) discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and emphasized on the need to provide development assistance for the welfare of the Afghan people,” he said.

An official at the Russian embassy said Kabulov held talks with Singh under the framework of India-Russia foreign ministerial consultations on Afghanistan.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

New Delhi has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a “technical team” in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power in August 2021 following concerns over their security.