Rythu DISCOM Chairman urges Telangana farmers to install solar power plants

Hyderabad: Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Limited (TGRPDCL), Musharraf Faruqui, on Thursday, May 7, urged farmers to install solar power plants on their land to strengthen their economic condition.

Speaking at the Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika Rythu Varotsavalu celebrations at Manchal village in Ibrahimpatnam, Musharraf Faruqui said that the state government is effectively implementing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Uttham Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, allowing farmers to earn additional income by selling the generated electricity to DISCOMs.

Under the scheme, farmers can establish a 1 MW solar power plant with just 3.5 acre of land. Even small farmers can form groups of two or three to establish such plants jointly, the CMD said.

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To encourage participation in the scheme, the state government is offering several incentives, including exemption from Non-Agriculture Land Assessment (NALA) conversion charges, 50 per cent SGST reimbursement, exemption from Pollution Control Board (PCB) NOC, and 100 per cent exemption from electricity duty, he added.

The CMD said that currently, a major portion of the electricity consumed in the state is generated through conventional energy sources such as coal and diesel, which are not only limited in availability but also harmful to the environment.

However, the state government plans to increase its renewable energy generation capacity to 29,645 MW by 2029–30 from the current 10,642 MW and asked farmers to help achieve the goal.